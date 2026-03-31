Sabres vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

The Buffalo Sabres versus the New York Islanders is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sabres vs Islanders Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (45-21-8) vs. New York Islanders (42-28-5)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-194) Islanders (+160) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (69%)

Sabres vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Sabres. The Islanders are -160 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +130.

Sabres vs Islanders Over/Under

Sabres versus Islanders on March 31 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.

Sabres vs Islanders Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Sabres vs. Islanders reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-194) and New York as the underdog (+160) on the road.

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