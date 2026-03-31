NHL
Sabres vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31
The Buffalo Sabres versus the New York Islanders is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Sabres vs Islanders Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (45-21-8) vs. New York Islanders (42-28-5)
- Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-194)
|Islanders (+160)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (69%)
Sabres vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Sabres. The Islanders are -160 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +130.
Sabres vs Islanders Over/Under
- Sabres versus Islanders on March 31 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.
Sabres vs Islanders Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Sabres vs. Islanders reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-194) and New York as the underdog (+160) on the road.