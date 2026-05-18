Sabres vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7

The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL teams busy on Monday, versus the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN

Sabres vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-114) Canadiens (-105) 5.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (51.3%)

Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -250 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +198.

Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under

Sabres versus Canadiens on May 18 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline

The Sabres vs Canadiens moneyline has Buffalo as a -114 favorite, while Montreal is a -105 underdog on the road.

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