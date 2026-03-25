NHL
Sabres vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25
The Buffalo Sabres versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sabres vs Bruins Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (44-20-7) vs. Boston Bruins (39-24-8)
- Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: TNT
Sabres vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-205)
|Bruins (+168)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (70.6%)
Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Bruins are -148 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +120.
Sabres vs Bruins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Bruins on March 25, with the over at -112 and the under at -110.
Sabres vs Bruins Moneyline
- Buffalo is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +168 underdog on the road.