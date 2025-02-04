FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Sabres vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sabres vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (21-26-5) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-20-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-182)Blue Jackets (+150)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (51.9%)

Sabres vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-168 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +136.

Sabres vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • Sabres versus Blue Jackets, on February 4, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +100 and the under -120.

Sabres vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Sabres, Columbus is the underdog at +150, and Buffalo is -182 playing at home.

