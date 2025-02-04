NHL
Sabres vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4
The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Sabres vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (21-26-5) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-20-7)
- Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-182)
|Blue Jackets (+150)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Sabres win (51.9%)
Sabres vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-168 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +136.
Sabres vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- Sabres versus Blue Jackets, on February 4, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +100 and the under -120.
Sabres vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Sabres, Columbus is the underdog at +150, and Buffalo is -182 playing at home.