Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19
NHL action on Saturday includes the Buffalo Sabres playing the Chicago Blackhawks.
Sabres vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (1-4-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Sabres (-137)
|Blackhawks (+114)
|5.5
Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Sabres win (59.8%)
Sabres vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this matchup.
Sabres vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Sabres versus Blackhawks on October 19 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Sabres vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -137 favorite on the road.