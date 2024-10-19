menu item
NHL

Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

NHL action on Saturday includes the Buffalo Sabres playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (1-4-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Sabres (-137)Blackhawks (+114)5.5

Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (59.8%)

Sabres vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • Sabres versus Blackhawks on October 19 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -137 favorite on the road.

