Ryder Cup Betting Odds Update: The USA Is Still Favored at Marco Simone

The 2023 Ryder Cup is drawing near at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy.

The United States won 19-9 in 2021 at Whistling Straits, but Europe has won six straight Ryder Cups away from American soil.

But still, the betting trends favor the United States to earn the win -- albeit slightly -- after captain's picks were announced for the United States and Europe.

Ryder Cup Winner FanDuel Sportsbook Odds USA -110 Europe +125 Tie +1100

Notably, these odds have shifted over the past few months. The United States, at one point, was -185 to win. Europe was +200.

