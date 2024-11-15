Rutgers vs Monmouth Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 15

The Monmouth Hawks (0-3) will visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) after losing three straight road games.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Rutgers vs. Monmouth Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Arena: Jersey Mike's Arena

Rutgers vs. Monmouth Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rutgers win (88.5%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's Rutgers-Monmouth spread (Rutgers -20.5) or total (145.5 points).

Rutgers vs. Monmouth: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Rutgers won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Monmouth put together a 20-12-0 record against the spread last year.

Rutgers covered the spread when it was a 20.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time last season. That's less often than Monmouth covered as an underdog of 20.5 or more (50%).

When playing at home last season, the Scarlet Knights owned a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (4-8-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Hawks had a better winning percentage at home (.643, 9-5-0 record) than on the road (.600, 9-6-0).

Rutgers vs. Monmouth: Moneyline Betting Stats

Rutgers finished 9-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 69.2% of those games).

The Scarlet Knights did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -4545 or shorter.

Monmouth was an underdog 19 times last season and won five, or 26.3%, of those games.

The Hawks played as an underdog of +1600 or more once last season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Rutgers has an implied win probability of 97.8%.

Rutgers vs. Monmouth Head-to-Head Comparison

The Hawks ranked 139th in the nation at 32.6 rebounds per game. That was similar to the 33.4 their opponents averaged.

The Hawks' 93.6 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 212th in college basketball, and the 93.9 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 210th in college basketball.

