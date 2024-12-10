Russell Wilson Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), QB Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the second-ranked passing defense in the league (178.5 yards allowed per game).

Wilson vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Passing Yards: 192.48

192.48 Projected Passing TDs: 1.10

1.10 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.61

22.61 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Wilson has piled up 119.8 fantasy points in 2024 (17.1 per game), which ranks him 28th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 71 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Wilson has generated 56.7 fantasy points (18.9 per game), as he's racked up 842 yards on 65-of-92 passing with six touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 30 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Wilson has compiled 1,242 passing yards (102-of-156) with nine TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 81.1 fantasy points (16.2 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 34 yards rushing on 20 carries.

The high point of Wilson's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, when he tallied 26.9 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Russell Wilson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 205 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception (6.3 fantasy points).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Eagles have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two TDs in a game versus the Eagles this season.

A total of three players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a TD pass against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Eagles this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

