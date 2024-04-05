Run It Back: Shams Charania Reacts to Bronny James Declaring for the NBA Draft

After just one season at USC, Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, has declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility by entering the transfer portal.

While his prospect as a player at the next level is up for debate after a less-than-stellar freshman season, NBA insider and Run It Back co-host Shams Charania shared what he's hearing about the guard's outlook from teams heading into the draft.

Below is the clip discussed above:

“Teams already view him as an NBA-caliber defender.”@ShamsCharania on Bronny James declaring for the 2024 #NBA Draft 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AD3s7wTxuc — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 5, 2024

On FanDuel Sportsbook, you can now bet on which team will draft Bronny James -- with his father's team, the Los Angeles Lakers, as the favorites at +400 odds, then the New York Knicks at +800, and the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers tied for 3rd at +1200.

