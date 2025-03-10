Run It Back: Monday, March 10th, 2025

Run It Back is officially here for a third season!

On this episode, Michelle Beadle, Lou Williams, and Chandler Parsons sit down with 5-time All-Star Tim Hardaway Sr. to get his reaction to the Luka Doncic trade.

Hardaway also shares his thoughts on the current state of the Golden State Warriors, the long-term impact Jimmy Butler will have on the team, and whether he believes Heat culture can remain sustainable for the new generation of players.

The crew wraps up the show by reflecting on Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater from last night and discussing whether he's returning to his old form.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!