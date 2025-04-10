Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 9:11 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are playing the Minnesota Twins.

Royals vs Twins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (6-6) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-8)

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and MNNT

Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-118) | MIN: (-100)

KC: (-118) | MIN: (-100) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-196) | MIN: -1.5 (+162)

KC: +1.5 (-196) | MIN: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 0-2, 4.66 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-1, 12.15 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Michael Wacha (0-2) versus the Twins and Bailey Ober (0-1). Wacha has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Wacha's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Ober has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins went 1-1-0. The Twins have not been a moneyline underdog when Ober starts this season.

Royals vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (51.2%)

Royals vs Twins Moneyline

The Royals vs Twins moneyline has Kansas City as a -118 favorite, while Minnesota is a -100 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Twins are +162 to cover, while the Royals are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Royals-Twins on April 10, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Royals vs Twins Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 1-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 12 opportunities.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 5-7-0 against the spread.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Twins have played in 12 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-5-2).

The Twins have a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.7% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .489, fueled by seven extra-base hits. He has a .277 batting average and an on-base percentage of .358.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Witt will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Maikel Garcia has 12 hits, which leads Kansas City batters this season. He's batting .308 with five extra-base hits. He's also slugging .538 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 33rd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .239 and a slugging percentage of .341 this season.

Jonathan India has 10 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365.

Twins Player Leaders

Harrison Bader has a double, three home runs and a walk while batting .265. He's slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Ty France leads his team with a .395 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Matt Wallner has totaled 11 hits with a .386 on-base percentage and a .526 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Twins.

Willi Castro is hitting .216 with four doubles, a home run and three walks.

Royals vs Twins Head to Head

4/9/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/8/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/7/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/6/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/13/2024: 13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/12/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/30/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

