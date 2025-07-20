FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 7/20/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Garrett Crochet ($10,300)

The Chicago Cubs are a bit less potent facing southpaws, sitting just 15th in OPS against them in the past 30 days (.747) compared to league-best marks against righties. Garrett Crochet can stop anyone, though. He dazzled for a shutout with 12 Ks in his last start before the break, dropping his skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) to 2.87. The matchup isn't ideal, but he should be this slate's highest-salaried pitcher.

Mackenzie Gore ($9,600)

MacKenzie Gore might have a bit of added motivation to shove today against a San Diego Padres team that traded him. He should just be in line to succeed regardless as the Friars' .627 team OPS has tumbled to the bottom five of baseball in the past 30 days. Gore trails only Tarik Skubal and Dylan Cease in swinging-strike rate (14.1%), posting at least 5 Ks in all but one of his 18 starts.

Kris Bubic ($9,500)

In single-entry lineups, I'm trying to get to Kris Bubic. That's due to the Miami Marlins' pitiful 42 wRC+ and 23.8% strikeout rate against southpaws in the past 30 days. Bubic has recorded a quality start in 8 of his last 12, and he seems to have gotten the discount that someone would on a slate chock-full of aces.

Stacks to Target

Minnesota Twins

Players to Target: Byron Buxton ($4,600), Trevor Larnach ($3,500), Carlos Correa ($3,100), and Kody Clemens ($3,000)

Maybe the Minnesota Twins will begin the second half of the season today. They've already lost this series to the Colorado Rockies, but German Marquez (4.73 SIERA) and MLB's fourth-worst bullpen by SIERA in the last month (4.06) are extremely gettable. Bubic and Gore's salary present an opportunity to get to Byron Buxton's salary, and you'll want to when he has smashed righties for a .918 OPS in his last 80 plate appearances (PAs).

Pittsburgh Pirates

Players to Target: Oneil Cruz ($3,600), Nick Gonzales ($2,900), Andrew McCutchen ($2,800), and Tommy Pham ($2,700)

Betting a five spot (or better) for the Pittsburgh Pirates in today's best MLB bets, I've got to play them here. Aaron Civale's SIERA has gotten worse since joining the Chicago White Sox (5.86), and he's coughed up 1.47 HR/9 with the club. Pittsburgh's top-heavy lineup can do some damage in extremely favorable hitting conditions.

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Jackson Chourio ($3,600), Christian Yelich ($3,500), Isaac Collins ($2,700), and Andrew Vaughn ($2,600)

You expect the Los Angeles Dodgers to get off the schneid at some point, but yet here's another difficult spot for their pitching staff. The Milwaukee Brewers' .814 OPS versus southpaws in the last 30 days is third-best in baseball, and Clayton Kershaw continues to struggle giving up hard contact (42.4% rate). This is another struggling 'pen; L.A.'s reliever xFIP (4.69) is worst in MLB over the past month.

