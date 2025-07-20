2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Tigers at Rangers on Sunday 7/20/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the Detroit Tigers take on the Texas Rangers?

ESPN keeps lucking out. It's another Tarik Skubal start in primetime for Detroit, but this time, he'll hope to make a success trip to Arlington against a Texas team that's finding its footing with each passing game.

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Tigers at Rangers

First 5 Innings Total Runs Under Jul 20 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Southpaws will duel in tonight's game -- even if one is the clear headliner.

Tarik Skubal looks to begin his second half on a better note than Tuesday's All-Star Game (18.00 ERA) would imply. In actual games that count, Skubal is the AL Cy Young odds-on favorite at -240 behind his dominant 2.34 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 33.4% strikeout rate.

However, Texas' Jake Latz is pitching well, too. Latz's 14.9% swinging-strike rate would be third in MLB if he qualified, and his 3.85 SIERA has manifested in real results. The converted reliever hasn't given up more than two earned runs in an appearance since May 2nd.

Both of these offenses reside in the bottom eight of team OPS against left-handed pitching in the past 30 days. In this same period, Detroit's bullpen (4.14 SIERA) has performed too poorly to take a stab at the tiny full-game under (7.5), but these starting pitchers should shove.

Tarik Skubal - Strikeouts Tarik Skubal Under Jul 20 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a decent hedge to the first-five under that definitely can still hit in conjunction.

Even if Texas isn't a strong offense, they just don't strike out much. Their K rate against lefties in the last month sits at 20.0%, which is tied for the sixth-lowest mark in baseball.

I'm not sure Skubal's leash will be at full strength for his third appearance in 11 days, either. Plus, the Detroit lefty has been a much better bet for punchouts at home, averaging 12.1 K/9 at home compared to "just" 10.4 on the road.

Even at a hearty median projection of 6.46 strikeouts, FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections still see plenty of value in an under at plus money.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.