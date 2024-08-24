Royals vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Royals vs Phillies Game Info

Kansas City Royals (72-56) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (74-54)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: MLB Network

Royals vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-138) | PHI: (+118)

KC: (-138) | PHI: (+118) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+136) | PHI: +1.5 (-164)

KC: -1.5 (+136) | PHI: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Royals vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Royals) - 9-8, 3.18 ERA vs Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 10-5, 2.87 ERA

The Royals will look to Brady Singer (9-8) versus the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (10-5). Singer's team is 15-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Singer starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-2. The Phillies have a 12-6-0 ATS record in Suarez's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Suarez's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Royals vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (50.6%)

Royals vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. Phillies reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-138) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Royals vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Phillies are +136 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -164.

Royals vs Phillies Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Royals-Phillies on August 24, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Royals vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 39, or 63.9%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has been victorious 26 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of their 125 opportunities.

The Royals are 71-54-0 against the spread in their 125 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline 27 total times this season. They've gone 13-14 in those games.

Philadelphia is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Phillies have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-64-2).

The Phillies have covered 48% of their games this season, going 59-64-0 ATS.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 178 hits and an OBP of .398, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .611. He's batting .348.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he is first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Witt has picked up at least one hit in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .359 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .267 with 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez has collected 128 base hits, an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Maikel Garcia has six home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm has a .472 slugging percentage, which paces the Phillies. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 13th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper paces his team with 118 hits. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Kyle Schwarber has accumulated a team-high .372 on-base percentage.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .248 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

Royals vs Phillies Head to Head

8/23/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/6/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2023: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/4/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

