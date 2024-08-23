Royals vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Kansas City Royals.

Phillies vs Royals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (74-53) vs. Kansas City Royals (71-56)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Phillies vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-120) | KC: (+102)

PHI: (-120) | KC: (+102) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150)

PHI: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 3-4, 5.69 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 10-6, 3.33 ERA

The Phillies will call on Taijuan Walker (3-4) against the Royals and Michael Wacha (10-6). Walker's team is 4-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Walker's team is 2-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals are 11-11-0 ATS in Wacha's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Wacha's starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those games.

Phillies vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (58.3%)

Phillies vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -120 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Royals Spread

The Phillies are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +125 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -150.

Phillies vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Phillies-Royals game on August 23, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Phillies vs Royals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 58, or 61.1%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 54-37 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 56 of their 122 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 59-63-0 against the spread in their 122 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have won 29 of the 59 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (49.2%).

Kansas City has gone 22-24 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (47.8%).

The Royals have played in 124 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-64-1).

The Royals have gone 70-54-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by 58 extra-base hits. He has a .295 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Bryce Harper has 116 hits, which leads Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .273 with 53 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Among qualifying batters, he is 32nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 108 hits.

Nicholas Castellanos has 16 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-best OBP (.402) and slugging percentage (.619), while leading the Royals in hits (178, while batting .352).

Including all qualified hitters, he is first in batting average, while his on-base percentage is third and he is second in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is currently 44th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Salvador Perez has 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .274.

Maikel Garcia has 22 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .237.

