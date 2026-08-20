Guardians vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB squads playing on Thursday, up against the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Giants Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (61-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-74)

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Thursday, August 20, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and NBCS-BA

Guardians vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-196) | SF: (+164)

CLE: (-196) | SF: (+164) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+125) | SF: +1.5 (-150)

CLE: -1.5 (+125) | SF: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 11-7, 3.74 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 7-12, 4.31 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams (11-7, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Landen Roupp (7-12, 4.31 ERA). Williams and his team are 11-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Williams' team has won 52.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-9). When Roupp starts, the Giants have gone 7-17-0 against the spread. The Giants have a 6-10 record in Roupp's 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (53%)

Guardians vs Giants Moneyline

Cleveland is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +164 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and Cleveland is +125 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Giants game on Aug. 20, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Giants Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (47.1%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Cleveland this season, with a -196 moneyline set for this game.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of their 120 opportunities.

The Guardians are 57-63-0 against the spread in their 120 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have gone 27-51 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.6% of those games).

San Francisco is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

The Giants have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 122 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-56-9).

The Giants are 55-67-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.442) and total hits (115) this season. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Jose Ramirez is batting .241 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 54 walks, while slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among all qualified, he ranks 100th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Steven Kwan has 107 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.

Brayan Rocchio is batting .253 with a .316 OBP and 51 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has put up a team-best OBP (.328) and slugging percentage (.432). He's batting .292.

He is 13th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Rafael Devers has 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 52 walks while batting .244. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average ranks 94th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 95th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Willy Adames has 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .224.

Bryce Eldridge is batting .250 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 walks.

Guardians vs Giants Head to Head

8/18/2026: 8-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/19/2025: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/18/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/17/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/7/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/6/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/5/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/13/2023: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/12/2023: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/11/2023: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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