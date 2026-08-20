MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 20
Will Matt Olson or Michael Harris II hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 20, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox
- Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 36 HR in 127 games (has homered in 26% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 119 games (has homered in 21% of games)
- Everson Pereira (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Jorge Mateo (Braves): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Edgar Quero (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Sandy León (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 72 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)