Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (75-50) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (62-65)

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Thursday, August 20, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and SNET

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-172) | TOR: (+144)

TB: (-172) | TOR: (+144) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+118) | TOR: +1.5 (-142)

TB: -1.5 (+118) | TOR: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour (Rays) - 9-3, 4.11 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 4-2, 4.99 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Ian Seymour (9-3) to the mound, while Shane Bieber (4-2) will get the nod for the Blue Jays. Seymour and his team have a record of 7-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Seymour's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. The Blue Jays are 6-3-0 ATS in Bieber's nine starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in six of Bieber's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (71.7%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Rays, Toronto is the underdog at +144, and Tampa Bay is -172 playing at home.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Rays are +118 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -142.

The over/under for Rays-Blue Jays on Aug. 20 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

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Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 52, or 63.4%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Tampa Bay has won six of 10 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 58 of their 123 opportunities.

The Rays are 70-53-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 43.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-33).

Toronto is 5-3 (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 124 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-60-1).

The Blue Jays have covered 49.2% of their games this season, going 61-63-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 131 hits, which leads Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .275 with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .537.

Among qualified batters, he is 32nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Caminero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a walk and two RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .843. He has a slash line of .306/.375/.468 this season.

His batting average is seventh among qualified players, his on-base percentage 13th, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Diaz has picked up a hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Liam Hicks has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .281/.369/.440.

Jonathan Aranda has been key for Tampa Bay with 132 hits, an OBP of .369 plus a slugging percentage of .425.

Aranda has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .292 with a double and three RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has a .405 slugging percentage, which leads the Blue Jays. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 19th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto's 102 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .227 while slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .299.

His batting average is 118th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 122nd, and he is 66th in slugging.

George Springer is hitting .234 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks.

Andres Gimenez has 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 14 walks while batting .241.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/18/2026: 10-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/23/2026: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/22/2026: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/21/2026: 12-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

12-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2026: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/13/2026: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/12/2026: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/5/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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