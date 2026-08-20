MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 20
Will Martín Pérez strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Anthony Kay surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 20, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox
- Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances