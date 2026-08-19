Royals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Athletics.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Athletics Game Info

Kansas City Royals (53-74) vs. Athletics (49-77)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and NBCS-CA

Royals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

KC: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+155) | OAK: +1.5 (-188)

KC: -1.5 (+155) | OAK: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 5-7, 4.59 ERA vs Gage Jump (Athletics) - 5-7, 4.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Seth Lugo (5-7) to the mound, while Gage Jump (5-7) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Lugo's team is 13-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lugo's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Jump starts, the Athletics have gone 9-6-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Jump's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Royals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (52.2%)

Royals vs Athletics Moneyline

The Royals vs Athletics moneyline has the Royals as a -136 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Athletics Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Royals are +155 to cover, while the Athletics are -188 to cover.

Royals vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Royals-Athletics contest on Aug. 19, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (56.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 or better on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 122 games with a total this season.

In 122 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 60-62-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have a 33-56 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.1% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, the Athletics have gone 16-35 (31.4%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times this season for a 63-61-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 58-68-0 record ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .361 to go with a slugging percentage of .460. He has a .287 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Jac Caglianone has 118 hits, which ranks first among Kansas City batters this season. He's batting .278 with 46 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 30th, his on-base percentage 77th, and his slugging percentage 18th.

Caglianone heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Carter Jensen has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Jensen heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Michael Massey is batting .272 with a .306 OBP and 42 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Massey has safely hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .529 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jeff McNeil is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Jacob Wilson has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .266. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Zack Gelof is batting .273 with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Lawrence Butler is batting .211 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.

Royals vs Athletics Head to Head

8/18/2026: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/17/2026: 9-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/30/2026: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/29/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/28/2026: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/26/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/15/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/14/2025: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!