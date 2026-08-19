Rangers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs Nationals Game Info

Texas Rangers (62-64) vs. Washington Nationals (60-67)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Nationals.TV

Rangers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-130) | WSH: (+110)

TEX: (-130) | WSH: (+110) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+176) | WSH: +1.5 (-215)

TEX: -1.5 (+176) | WSH: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rangers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 4-9, 4.50 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 10-5, 3.36 ERA

The probable starters are Kumar Rocker (4-9) for the Rangers and Cade Cavalli (10-5) for the Nationals. Rocker and his team have a record of 9-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Rocker's team has been victorious in 30% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-7. The Nationals have a 13-11-0 ATS record in Cavalli's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 6-10 in Cavalli's 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.5%)

Rangers vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -130 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Nationals are -215 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +176.

Rangers vs Nationals Over/Under

Rangers versus Nationals, on Aug. 19, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 32 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Texas has been victorious 15 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 125 opportunities.

The Rangers are 57-68-0 against the spread in their 125 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have gone 43-54 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.3% of those games).

Washington is 32-39 (winning 45.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 123 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-53-5).

The Nationals have gone 69-54-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .437, fueled by 45 extra-base hits. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .338.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Nimmo hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Ezequiel Duran is hitting .264 with 23 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks, while slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 58th, his on-base percentage 94th, and his slugging percentage 67th.

Jake Burger has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.300/.424.

Burger has recorded a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Joc Pederson is batting .242 with a .335 OBP and 46 RBI for Texas this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has a team-best .531 slugging percentage. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Daylen Lile is hitting .245 with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 89th in slugging.

Jacob Young is batting .249 with 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .275 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Rangers vs Nationals Head to Head

8/18/2026: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/7/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/6/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/2/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/1/2024: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/30/2024: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/9/2023: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/8/2023: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/7/2023: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/26/2022: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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