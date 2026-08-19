Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Wednesday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (60-66) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-62)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Cardinals.TV

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-146) | STL: (+124)

CIN: (-146) | STL: (+124) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172)

CIN: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 14-2, 2.47 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 5-10, 5.07 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chase Burns (14-2) for the Reds and Matthew Liberatore (5-10) for the Cardinals. Burns and his team have a record of 17-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Burns' team has been victorious in 70.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-5. The Cardinals have gone 11-12-0 ATS in Liberatore's 23 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 8-8 in Liberatore's 16 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (53.5%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Reds, St. Louis is the underdog at +124, and Cincinnati is -146 playing at home.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Reds. The Cardinals are -172 to cover, and the Reds are +142.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Reds-Cardinals game on Aug. 19, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 21 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 8-5 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 64 of their 123 opportunities.

The Reds are 65-58-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have put together a 40-43 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.2% of those games).

St. Louis is 14-13 (winning 51.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 123 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-67-7).

The Cardinals have covered 53.7% of their games this season, going 66-57-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.471) and total hits (124) this season. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualified hitters, he is 68th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Stewart will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and two RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .341 this season while batting .259 with 52 walks and 69 runs scored. He's slugging .470.

Among all qualified, he ranks 64th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday has 76 hits this season and has a slash line of .220/.333/.438.

Tyler Stephenson has 12 home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has put up a team-best .493 slugging percentage. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 21st in slugging.

Burleson enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Jordan Walker paces his team with 138 hits. He has a batting average of .289 while slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He is currently 15th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .241 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 62 walks.

Ivan Herrera's .361 on-base percentage leads his team.

Reds vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/18/2026: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2026: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/17/2026: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/26/2026: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/25/2026: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/24/2026: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/7/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/6/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/5/2026: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!