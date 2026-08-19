Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (76-51) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-76)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-198) | COL: (+166)

LAD: (-198) | COL: (+166) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106)

LAD: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 5-5, 4.46 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 4-10, 6.27 ERA

The probable pitchers are Roki Sasaki (5-5) for the Dodgers and Kyle Freeland (4-10) for the Rockies. Sasaki's team is 7-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sasaki's team has won 52.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-10). The Rockies are 12-11-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies have an 8-14 record in Freeland's 22 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (68.2%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -198 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +166 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -128 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +106.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

The Dodgers-Rockies contest on Aug. 19 has been given an over/under of 11.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 74, or 61.2%, of the 121 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 32 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -198 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of their 126 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 52-74-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 47-72 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, Colorado has a record of 13-24 (35.1%).

The Rockies have played in 123 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-59-3).

The Rockies have a 66-57-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 133 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average and a slugging percentage of .558.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Andy Pages is hitting .273 with 25 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualified, he is 38th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Pages brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers with a team-high .468 SLG this season.

Freeman takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Max Muncy is batting .252 with a .343 OBP and 64 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Muncy heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Jake McCarthy has 26 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 21 walks while batting .295. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is ninth in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

TJ Rumfield's .372 on-base percentage and .449 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .293.

He is currently 12th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Willi Castro is hitting .265 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 18 walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

8/18/2026: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +178)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +178) 8/17/2026: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 7/8/2026: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/7/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/6/2026: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/27/2026: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330) 5/26/2026: 15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/25/2026: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 4/20/2026: 12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/19/2026: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

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