Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (63-63) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-76)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and ABTV

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-158) | LAA: (+134)

HOU: (-158) | LAA: (+134) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

HOU: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ethan Pecko (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 8-8, 2.67 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Ethan Pecko to the mound, while Walbert Urena (8-8) will take the ball for the Angels. Pecko did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Angels have gone 15-5-0 ATS in Urena's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Angels are 8-9 in Urena's 17 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (54.2%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +134 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Astros are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +128 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -154.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Angels on Aug. 19, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 26, or 50%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has been victorious four times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 126 opportunities.

The Astros are 61-65-0 against the spread in their 126 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 36.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (36-62).

Los Angeles is 15-29 (winning only 34.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times this season for a 51-72-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 51.2% of their games this season, going 64-61-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 143 hits and an OBP of .431, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .613. He's batting .318.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 48 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 64th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has collected 104 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Jeremy Pena has 14 home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .284 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has totaled 93 hits with a .381 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .240 and slugging .438.

He is 105th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Nolan Schanuel is slugging .393 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Zach Neto has a .410 slugging percentage, which paces the Angels.

Vaughn Grissom is hitting .247 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

8/18/2026: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/29/2026: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2026: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/27/2026: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/10/2026: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/9/2026: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/8/2026: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/28/2026: 11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2026: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!