Brewers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Seattle Mariners.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Mariners Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (78-48) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-67)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Mariners.TV

Brewers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | SEA: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | SEA: (+102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-215) | SEA: -1.5 (+176)

MIL: +1.5 (-215) | SEA: -1.5 (+176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Brewers) - 6-7, 4.13 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 9-7, 3.28 ERA

The probable starters are Dustin May (6-7) for the Brewers and Logan Gilbert (9-7) for the Mariners. May and his team are 12-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. May's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-3. When Gilbert starts, the Mariners are 12-12-0 against the spread. The Mariners have a 2-3 record in Gilbert's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (54.9%)

Brewers vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -120 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Mariners are +176 to cover, while the Brewers are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Mariners on Aug. 19 is 7.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

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Brewers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 61 times (64.9%) in those contests.

This year Milwaukee has won 54 of 84 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 126 opportunities.

The Brewers are 66-60-0 against the spread in their 126 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have won eight of the 24 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Seattle has a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Mariners have had an over/under set by bookmakers 125 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-58-6).

The Mariners have a 44-81-0 record ATS this season (covering only 35.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He has a .267 batting average and an on-base percentage of .361.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 106 hits and an OBP of .387 this season. He's batting .278 and slugging .512.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Bauers enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBIs.

William Contreras has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Contreras heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Jackson Chourio has 17 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.

Chourio enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena paces the Mariners with 120 hits. He's batting .274 and slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 46th in slugging.

Josh Naylor leads his team with a .372 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average is 49th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 120th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.

Cole Young is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Brewers vs Mariners Head to Head

8/18/2026: 22-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

22-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/23/2025: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/22/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2025: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/7/2024: 12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/6/2024: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/5/2024: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/19/2023: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/18/2023: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/17/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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