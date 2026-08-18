Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Houston Astros playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (63-62) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-76)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and ABTV

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-164) | LAA: (+138)

HOU: (-164) | LAA: (+138) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156)

HOU: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier (Astros) - 1-3, 6.68 ERA vs George Klassen (Angels) - 1-1, 5.52 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (1-3) to the mound, while George Klassen (1-1) will get the nod for the Angels. Javier's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Javier's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Klassen's four starts that had a set spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Klassen's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (58.8%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -164 favorite at home.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Angels. The Astros are +130 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -156.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Astros-Angels on Aug. 18, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (51%) in those contests.

This season Houston has come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 125 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 61-64-0 in 125 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 35 of the 97 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Los Angeles has an 11-19 record (winning only 36.7% of its games).

In the 124 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-71-2).

The Angels have put together a 63-61-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.435), slugging percentage (.619) and total hits (143) this season. He has a .321 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is batting .260 with 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 46 walks, while slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 64th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Paredes enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a home run and five RBIs.

Christian Walker has 104 hits this season and has a slash line of .234/.312/.447.

Jeremy Pena has been key for Houston with 88 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .477.

Pena has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has 93 hits with a .382 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .242 and slugging .442.

He ranks 99th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Nolan Schanuel paces his team with a .392 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 27th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Zach Neto has a .407 slugging percentage, which leads the Angels.

Vaughn Grissom is batting .246 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

7/29/2026: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2026: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/27/2026: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/10/2026: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/9/2026: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/8/2026: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/28/2026: 11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2026: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/26/2026: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

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