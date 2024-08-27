Rockies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rockies vs Marlins Game Info

Colorado Rockies (49-83) vs. Miami Marlins (47-84)

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: BSFL

Rockies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: COL: (-154) | MIA: (+130)

COL: (-154) | MIA: (+130) Spread: COL: -1.5 (+126) | MIA: +1.5 (-152)

COL: -1.5 (+126) | MIA: +1.5 (-152) Total: 11 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rockies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill (Rockies) - 8-9, 4.56 ERA vs Roddery Munoz (Marlins) - 2-7, 5.98 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cal Quantrill (8-9) for the Rockies and Roddery Munoz (2-7) for the Marlins. When Quantrill starts, his team is 16-9-0 against the spread this season. This will be Quantrill's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have an 8-8-0 ATS record in Munoz's 16 starts with a set spread. The Marlins are 3-12 in Munoz's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rockies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockies win (57.9%)

Rockies vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -154 favorite at home.

Rockies vs Marlins Spread

The Rockies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Rockies are +126 to cover, and the Marlins are -152.

Rockies vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 11 has been set for Rockies-Marlins on August 27, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Rockies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rockies came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Colorado this season, with a -154 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Rockies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 67 of 130 chances this season.

The Rockies have an against the spread record of 64-66-0 in 130 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 43 of the 113 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Miami has gone 23-42 (35.4%).

In the 130 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-54-5).

The Marlins have a 59-71-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.4% of the time).

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle leads Colorado with 124 hits, batting .269 this season with 47 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Doyle has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar has an OPS of .751, fueled by an OBP of .296 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season. He's batting .271.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging in the major leagues.

Tovar brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with three doubles and a walk.

Ryan McMahon has 114 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .336.

McMahon heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has been key for Colorado with 89 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .381.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up a team-best OBP (.304) and slugging percentage (.471), while pacing the Marlins in hits (103, while batting .248).

Including all qualified players, he ranks 78th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 106th and he is 28th in slugging.

Jesus Sanchez has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .239. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .240.

Vidal Brujan has 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks while hitting .219.

Rockies vs Marlins Head to Head

8/26/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2023: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/24/2023: 10-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

10-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/23/2023: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2023: 5-3 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/1/2022: 13-12 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-12 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/30/2022: 7-1 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-1 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/2/2024: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/1/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/30/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.