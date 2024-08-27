Rockies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27
Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.
The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rockies vs Marlins Game Info
- Colorado Rockies (49-83) vs. Miami Marlins (47-84)
- Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: BSFL
Rockies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: COL: (-154) | MIA: (+130)
- Spread: COL: -1.5 (+126) | MIA: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 11 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Rockies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill (Rockies) - 8-9, 4.56 ERA vs Roddery Munoz (Marlins) - 2-7, 5.98 ERA
The probable pitchers are Cal Quantrill (8-9) for the Rockies and Roddery Munoz (2-7) for the Marlins. When Quantrill starts, his team is 16-9-0 against the spread this season. This will be Quantrill's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have an 8-8-0 ATS record in Munoz's 16 starts with a set spread. The Marlins are 3-12 in Munoz's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Rockies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rockies win (57.9%)
Rockies vs Marlins Moneyline
- Miami is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -154 favorite at home.
Rockies vs Marlins Spread
- The Rockies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Rockies are +126 to cover, and the Marlins are -152.
Rockies vs Marlins Over/Under
- An over/under of 11 has been set for Rockies-Marlins on August 27, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Bet on Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!
Rockies vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Rockies came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.
- These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Colorado this season, with a -154 moneyline set for this game.
- Contests with the Rockies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 67 of 130 chances this season.
- The Rockies have an against the spread record of 64-66-0 in 130 games with a line this season.
- The Marlins have won 43 of the 113 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.1%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Miami has gone 23-42 (35.4%).
- In the 130 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-54-5).
- The Marlins have a 59-71-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.4% of the time).
Rockies Player Leaders
- Brenton Doyle leads Colorado with 124 hits, batting .269 this season with 47 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .471.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 28th in slugging.
- Doyle has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
- Ezequiel Tovar has an OPS of .751, fueled by an OBP of .296 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season. He's batting .271.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Tovar brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with three doubles and a walk.
- Ryan McMahon has 114 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .336.
- McMahon heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has been key for Colorado with 89 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .381.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Jake Burger has racked up a team-best OBP (.304) and slugging percentage (.471), while pacing the Marlins in hits (103, while batting .248).
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 78th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 106th and he is 28th in slugging.
- Jesus Sanchez has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .239. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .294.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.
- Otto Lopez has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .240.
- Vidal Brujan has 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks while hitting .219.
Rockies vs Marlins Head to Head
- 8/26/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/25/2023: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/24/2023: 10-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 5/23/2023: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/22/2023: 5-3 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/1/2022: 13-12 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/30/2022: 7-1 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/2/2024: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/1/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/30/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.