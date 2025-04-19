Rockets vs. Warriors NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 20

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: TNT

The Golden State Warriors are slight 1-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 213.5.

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -1 213.5 -118 +100

Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (63.5%)

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 43 times over 82 games with a set spread.

The Warriors have 41 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 45 times.

Warriors games this year have hit the over 41 times in 82 opportunities (50%).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 41 games at home, and it has covered 22 times in 41 games on the road.

Looking at point totals, the Rockets hit the over less often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 20 times in 41 opportunities this season (48.8%). On the road, they have hit the over 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%).

This season, Golden State is 18-22-1 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). On the road, it is 23-16-2 ATS (.561).

Warriors games have gone above the over/under less often at home (20 times out of 41) than on the road (21 of 41) this season.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field.

Jalen Green averages 21 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Amen Thompson is averaging 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.7 boards.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 14 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 boards.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 24.5 points for the Warriors, plus 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Warriors receive 17.5 points per game from Jimmy Butler, plus 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Draymond Green averages 9 points, 6.1 boards and 5.6 assists. He is draining 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Per game, Brandin Podziemski provides the Warriors 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Warriors are receiving 11.1 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Buddy Hield.

