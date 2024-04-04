Rockets vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 4
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA
The Golden State Warriors (41-34) are just 3-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (38-37) on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA. The over/under is 227.5 for the matchup.
Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Favorite Spread Odds
Underdog Spread Odds
Total
Over Total Odds
Under Total Odds
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Warriors
|-3
|-112
|-108
|227.5
|-110
|-110
|-154
|+130
Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction:
Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors have put together a 40-33-2 record against the spread this season.
- The Rockets are 42-31-2 against the spread this season.
- This season, Warriors games have hit the over 37 times.
- Rockets games this year have hit the over on 35 of 75 set point totals (46.7%).
- Golden State has done a better job covering the spread in away games (25-12-0) than it has in home games (15-21-2).
- The Warriors have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (57.9%) than road tilts (40.5%).
- Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (26-11-1) than away (16-20-1).
- Rockets games have finished above the over/under 44.7% of the time at home (17 of 38), and 48.6% of the time on the road (18 of 37).
Warriors Leaders
- Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 26.4 points, 4.3 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 40.4% from downtown, with an average of 4.8 made treys (first in NBA).
- Klay Thompson averages 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 42.4% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (third in NBA).
- Brandin Podziemski is averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 assists and 5.9 boards.
- Andrew Wiggins averages 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per game.
- Draymond Green is averaging 8.9 points, 7.2 boards and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
Rockets Leaders
- Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8 assists for the Rockets.
- Jalen Green averages 20 points, 5.1 boards and 3.5 assists. He is also draining 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
- The Rockets receive 12.5 points per game from Dillon Brooks, plus 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- The Rockets are getting 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Amen Thompson.
- The Rockets are getting 6.6 points, 1.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Aaron Holiday.
