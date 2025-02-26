Rockets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: ESPN, SCHN, and CWSA

The San Antonio Spurs (24-32) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (36-22) on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SCHN, and CWSA. The matchup's point total is 226.5.

Rockets vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -9.5 226.5 -360 +290

Rockets vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (78.4%)

Rockets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 31 times in 58 games with a set spread.

The Spurs have played 56 games, with 25 wins against the spread.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 31 times out of 56 chances.

Spurs games this year have hit the over on 29 of 56 set point totals (51.8%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread in road games (17-13-0) than it has at home (14-13-1).

The Rockets have eclipsed the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 12 of 28 home matchups (42.9%). On the road, they have hit the over in 19 of 30 games (63.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.464, 13-15-0 record) than on the road (.429, 12-16-0).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have gone over 14 of 28 times at home (50%), and 15 of 28 away (53.6%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.1 points, 4.8 assists and 10.5 boards.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.6 points, 3.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Amen Thompson averages 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.4 points, 1.7 assists and 4 boards.

Tari Eason's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 6.2 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Spurs Leaders

Per game, Victor Wembanyama provides the Spurs 24.3 points, 11 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks (first in league).

The Spurs receive 24.3 points per game from De'Aaron Fox, plus 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Per game, Chris Paul provides the Spurs 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Spurs receive 12.5 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Harrison Barnes averages 11.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 49% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.