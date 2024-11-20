Rockets vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 20

Rockets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (6-8) visit the Houston Rockets (10-5) after losing three road games in a row. The Rockets are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The point total is 230.5 for the matchup.

Rockets vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -6.5 230.5 -260 +215

Rockets vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (63.9%)

Rockets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 10 times in 15 games with a set spread.

In the Pacers' 14 games this season, they have six wins against the spread.

Rockets games have gone over the total six times out of 14 chances this season.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 10 of 14 opportunities (71.4%).

At home, Houston owns a better record against the spread (6-2-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (4-3-0).

The Rockets have gone over the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in four of eight home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in two of seven games (28.6%).

Indiana has been better against the spread at home (4-2-0) than on the road (2-5-1) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have finished over more often at home (six of six, 100%) than on the road (four of eight, 50%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 17.5 points, 11.1 boards and 4.9 assists.

Fred VanVleet averages 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Jalen Green is averaging 19.7 points, 5 boards and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.7 points, 6.2 boards and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (third in league) and 1.2 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 56% from the field.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He is also draining 38.3% of his shots from the field and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also making 55.2% of his shots from the field and 46% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Pacers are receiving 19.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin.

The Pacers get 17.6 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 6.8 boards and 1.4 assists.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 2.5 boards and 4.2 assists per game. He is making 53.8% of his shots from the floor.

