Rockets vs. Lakers: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 1

Betting Picks at a Glance

Kevin Durant Over 24.5 Points

Alperen Sengun Over 8.5 Rebounds

LeBron James 10+ Assists

Houston Rockets Moneyline

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Lakers vs Rockets Game 1

Kevin Durant - Points Kevin Durant Over Apr 19 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Durant averaged 25.9 points per game this season, slightly above this line

His most recent full game before the rest period: 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists against Golden State on April 5 — an all-around monster performance

Rui Hachimura will likely draw primary KD coverage but the Los Angeles Lakers don't have many quality defenders to throw at Durant

Alperen Sengun - Rebounds Alperen Sengun Over Apr 19 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sengun averaged 9.2 rebounds per game this season and is a primary interior force for the Houston Rockets' offensive rebounding machine — the best in the league at 53.5% total rebound rate

With Doncic and Reaves out, the Lakers' spacing won't be as pristine, which could lead to more missed shots and rebounding chances

Houston's rebounding identity is a structural advantage over a short-staffed Lakers team, one that ranked 20th in total rebounding this season

To Record 10+ Assists To Record 10+ Assists LeBron James +114 View more odds in Sportsbook

LeBron averaged 9.1 assists per game over his last 10 outings, including at least 11 assists in three of his past four games

With Doncic and Reaves unavailable, LeBron becomes the sole creator

LeBron likely plays big minutes tonight as LA looks to hold on to homecourt advantage

Leg 4: Houston Rockets Moneyline

Moneyline Houston Rockets Apr 19 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Rockets are 5-point favorites for a reason: their top-five defense is fully intact, Durant is healthy, and the Lakers are missing their two best non-LeBron players

Houston closed the regular season 9-1 with the second-highest offensive rating in the NBA over that final stretch

The Lakers have home court, but home court means less when your primary offensive weapons are on the bench in street clothes

Houston won the Christmas Day meeting 119-96 — their most complete game of the season series — demonstrating what they look like when fully prepared against this specific opponent

SGP Odds at Publication: +734

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.