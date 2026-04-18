Rockets vs. Lakers: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 1
Betting Picks at a Glance
- Kevin Durant Over 24.5 Points
- Alperen Sengun Over 8.5 Rebounds
- LeBron James 10+ Assists
- Houston Rockets Moneyline
The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.
However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.
While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?
Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
NBA Picks and Best Bets for Lakers vs Rockets Game 1
Leg 1: Kevin Durant Over 24.5 Points
Kevin Durant - Points
- Durant averaged 25.9 points per game this season, slightly above this line
- His most recent full game before the rest period: 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists against Golden State on April 5 — an all-around monster performance
- Rui Hachimura will likely draw primary KD coverage but the Los Angeles Lakers don't have many quality defenders to throw at Durant
Leg 2: Alperen Sengun Over 8.5 Rebounds
Alperen Sengun - Rebounds
- Sengun averaged 9.2 rebounds per game this season and is a primary interior force for the Houston Rockets' offensive rebounding machine — the best in the league at 53.5% total rebound rate
- With Doncic and Reaves out, the Lakers' spacing won't be as pristine, which could lead to more missed shots and rebounding chances
- Houston's rebounding identity is a structural advantage over a short-staffed Lakers team, one that ranked 20th in total rebounding this season
Leg 3: LeBron James to Record 10+ Assists
- LeBron averaged 9.1 assists per game over his last 10 outings, including at least 11 assists in three of his past four games
- With Doncic and Reaves unavailable, LeBron becomes the sole creator
- LeBron likely plays big minutes tonight as LA looks to hold on to homecourt advantage
Leg 4: Houston Rockets Moneyline
Moneyline
- The Rockets are 5-point favorites for a reason: their top-five defense is fully intact, Durant is healthy, and the Lakers are missing their two best non-LeBron players
- Houston closed the regular season 9-1 with the second-highest offensive rating in the NBA over that final stretch
- The Lakers have home court, but home court means less when your primary offensive weapons are on the bench in street clothes
- Houston won the Christmas Day meeting 119-96 — their most complete game of the season series — demonstrating what they look like when fully prepared against this specific opponent
SGP Odds at Publication: +734
NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions
What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?
The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.
What is the moneyline?
The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).
How does the over/under (game total) work?
Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.
What are NBA player props?
Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.