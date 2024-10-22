Rockets vs. Hornets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 23

Rockets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDS-SE(CHA)

The Houston Rockets host the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The Hornets are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the 2024-25 season opener for both teams. The matchup has an over/under of 229.

Rockets vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -7.5 -110 -110 229 -110 -110 -290 +235

Rockets vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (85.5%)

Rockets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Rockets won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

The Hornets' ATS record as underdogs of 7.5 points or greater was 21-28-1 last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 41 times in Rockets games.

The Hornets had 43 of their 82 games go over the point total last season.

When playing at home last season, Houston sported a better record against the spread (27-13-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-22-1).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Charlotte had a better winning percentage at home (.439, 18-20-3 record) than on the road (.366, 15-26-0).

Rockets Leaders

Per game, Fred VanVleet provided points, 3.8 boards and 8.1 assists last season. He also averaged 1.4 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

Last season, Alperen Sengun recorded an average of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

Jalen Green's numbers last season were 19.6 points, 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He sank 42.3% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Jabari Smith Jr. collected 13.7 points, 8.1 boards and 1.6 assists. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Amen Thompson's numbers last season were 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He sank 53.6% of his shots from the field.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges posted 21 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists last year, shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Brandon Miller posted 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 44% from the field and 37.3% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nick Richards posted 9.7 points, 8 rebounds and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Grant Williams put up 10.3 points, 2.3 assists and 4.2 boards.

Josh Green put up 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

