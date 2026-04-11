Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (25-56) visit the Houston Rockets (51-30) after losing 10 straight road games. The Rockets are heavy favorites by 17 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The point total for the matchup is set at 227.5.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -17 227.5 -1493 +870

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (82.2%)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 34 times over 81 games with a set spread.

The Grizzlies have 36 wins against the spread in 81 games this year.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 38 times.

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under 50.6% of the time this year (41 of 81 games with a set point total).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 40 games when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

The Rockets have exceeded the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 40 home matchups (37.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in 23 of 41 games (56.1%).

Against the spread, Memphis has been better at home (19-22-0) than on the road (17-21-2).

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under 56.1% of the time at home (23 of 41), and 45% of the time on the road (18 of 40).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 26 points, 4.8 assists and 5.5 boards.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.4 points, 8.9 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 51.9% from the floor.

Amen Thompson is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 45% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer averages 11.1 points for the Grizzlies, plus 2.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Cedric Coward averages 13.6 points, 5.9 boards and 2.8 assists. He is also making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies get 12.5 points per game from GG Jackson, plus 4.3 boards and 1.5 assists.

Walter Clayton Jr.'s numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 2 boards and 4 assists per game. He is making 38.4% of his shots from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Taylor Hendricks averages 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

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