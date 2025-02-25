Rockets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (32-24) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (35-22) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Toyota Center. The game airs on SCHN and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Rockets vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3.5 226.5 -176 +148

Rockets vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (63.9%)

Rockets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Rockets are 30-26-1 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have 25 wins against the spread in 56 games this season.

Rockets games have gone over the total 31 times out of 56 chances this season.

Bucks games this year have eclipsed the over/under 51.8% of the time (29 out of 56 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Houston has played worse when playing at home, covering 13 times in 27 home games, and 17 times in 30 road games.

The Rockets have eclipsed the total less often at home, hitting the over in 12 of 27 home matchups (44.4%). In road games, they have hit the over in 19 of 30 games (63.3%).

Milwaukee has performed better against the spread at home (16-12-1) than away (9-18-0) this year.

Bucks games have finished above the over/under less often at home (15 times out of 29) than away (14 of 27) this season.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19 points, 10.5 boards and 4.9 assists.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.5 points, 4.3 boards and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson averages 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 54.8% from the field.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 31 points, 12 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 4.7 boards and 7.5 assists per game. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.5 treys (seventh in NBA).

Per game, Brook Lopez provides the Bucks 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 2 blocks (fourth in league).

The Bucks get 15.4 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 6.1 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Bucks are getting 9.4 points, 3.5 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Kevin Porter Jr..

