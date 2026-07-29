Rocket Classic Predictions: 4 Golf Picks and Best Bets for This Week

Rocket Classic Picks at a Glance

Wyndham Clark Outright Winner (+2200)

Hideki Matsuyama Outright Winner (+3000)

Ryan Gerard Top-20 Finish (+165)

Davis Thompson Top-20 Finish (+220)

The PGA Tour is at Detroit Golf Club this week for the Rocket Classic.

Via the golf odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which betting picks should be on your radar ahead of Thursday's opening round?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Rocket Classic Golf Picks, Predictions and Best Bets

Wyndham Clark has proven over the past few seasons that he's capable of overpowering golf courses when conditions allow players to attack, and Detroit Golf Club fits that profile well. Clark remains one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour and is among the Tour's most explosive birdie-makers when his game is clicking.

Although he stumbled with a missed cut at The Open Championship, Clark has otherwise played consistently well throughout the summer and enters this week with a chance to bounce back on a course that can reward his aggressive style. The Rocket Classic has historically turned into a shootout, with winning scores routinely pushing beyond 20-under par. Clark possesses exactly the type of firepower needed to keep pace in that environment, making him one of the strongest contenders near the top of the betting board.

Hideki Matsuyama looks like one of the best values on the outright board. While his results earlier in the season were somewhat inconsistent, his game has quietly rounded into form over the past month. He followed a solid top-15 finish at The Open Championship with another top-three result last week, and perhaps more importantly, his iron play has returned to the elite level that has defined much of his career.

Detroit Golf Club places a premium on approach play, and few players in the world are capable of producing the type of ball-striking performance that Matsuyama can. His biggest question has always been the putter, but on a course where plenty of birdie opportunities should be available, he doesn't need a spectacular putting week to contend. If he simply gains strokes on the greens instead of losing them, his tee-to-green advantage gives him legitimate winning upside at these lengthy odds.

Although Ryan Gerard may not have the same name recognition as some of the favorites, his statistical profile suggests he's capable to a good week this week. Gerard has been one of the steadiest performers over the past two months, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Memorial Tournament, another top-10 finish at The Open Championship, and consistently excellent ball-striking numbers.

Perhaps the biggest improvement in Gerard's game has come on the greens. Putting was once the biggest obstacle keeping him from contending regularly, but that weakness has become much less of a concern this season. He's now pairing elite approach play with improved putting, a combination that tends to produce plenty of birdie chances at Detroit Golf Club.

Davis Thompson has already demonstrated he can compete at Detroit Golf Club after finishing runner-up here in 2024, and his success extends beyond this venue. He has consistently played well on Donald Ross-designed courses, including strong performances at Pinehurst and Sedgefield, suggesting this style of layout suits his eye.

Thompson also enters the week playing solid golf and still has plenty to gain in the FedEx Cup standings, adding another layer of motivation. His balanced game allows him to take advantage of scoring opportunities without relying on one specific strength, and his comfort level on Ross designs makes him an intriguing top-20 option at these odds.

Golf Betting FAQ

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

What is a head-to-head matchup bet in golf?

A head-to-head matchup bet pairs two golfers against each other for the full tournament or for a single round, with the bet paying out based on which player finishes higher on the leaderboard.

What is a first-round leader bet?

A first-round leader bet is a wager on which golfer will post the lowest score in the first round (usually on Thursday). First-round leader bets tend to carry large odds given the size of the field and the variance of one-day results.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.