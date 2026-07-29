Home Run Picks Today: Which Home Run Bets Stand Out on Wednesday?

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Chase DeLauter +330

Isaac Paredes +470

Kyle Tucker +480

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action? Also, you can check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Home Run Predictions Today: MLB Home Run Props, Picks

Guardians at Reds, 7:11 p.m. ET

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A lot of the boxes are checked today for Chase DeLauter.

The park factor and weather boxes are certainly checked. Great American Ball Park is a homer-friendly venue, and the wind is blowing out to right at 6 MPH.

I also like the matchup for him versus Cincinnati Reds right-hander Brady Singer. Despite getting some solid results of late, Singer’s SIERA this season is a pedestrian 4.32, and he has a 19.4% strikeout rate. Lefty bats have tattooed him for a .372 wOBA and 2.14 jacks per nine.

Enter DeLauter, who is sporting a nice .349 expected wOBA in his first full campaign. Of his 11 long-balls, seven have come on the road against RHPs, so this is clearly his preferred split.

To cap things off, once Singer departs, DeLauter will face a Reds bullpen that is last in xFIP.

Astros at Angels, 9:39 p.m. ET

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Things really aren’t going well for former elite prospect Grayson Rodriguez, and that pushes me toward Isaac Paredes.

Rodriguez is finally healthy, which is a huge positive, but he’s getting torched. Through his first 39 frames of 2026, he’s posted a 5.28 SIERA and 16.1% K rate. He’s getting tagged in every split, with righty bats producing 1.40 homers per nine and a 42.3% hard-hit rate against him. He’s permitted three dingers and 11 earned runs over his last two outings (8 IP).

Paredes is having another productive season, popping 14 bombs to go along with a .341 wOBA. He’s got a higher wOBA against righties (.346) than southpaws (.324), and he’s launched two home runs across his last 31 plate appearances.

Mariners at Dodgers, 10:11 p.m. ET

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Kyle Tucker might finally be turning the corner this season, and his HR odds catch my eye today.

Tucker hasn’t lived up to expectations in his first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, generating a bleh .318 wOBA with only nine home runs. But he looks like he’s starting to find a groove. Over his last four games, he’s gone deep twice with a .543 wOBA.

On the year, he’s still getting the ball in the air plenty versus righties, posting a 41.5% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage, and he’ll see RHP Emerson Hancock tonight.

While Hancock is a good pitcher, he’s let up a 40.9% hard-hit rate and 40.5% fly-ball rate to left-handed hitters — leading to 1.35 HRs per nine allowed in the split.

Facing a righty on a night where the wind is blowing out to right-center (7 MPH), Tucker has a chance to keep continue his recent hot run and add another bomb to his tally.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.