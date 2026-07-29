MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Player Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Yankees vs. White Sox, 7:41 p.m. ET

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Davis Martin has been a surprise this year for the Chicago White Sox, and I like him to fan at least five today.

After struggling to a 4.68 SIERA in 2025, Martin has taken a step forward this campaign, pitching to a 4.05 SIERA, 21.6% strikeout rate and 10.8% swinging-strike rate.

Admittedly, Martin’s K output has fallen of late, with him failing to go over 4.5 punchouts in six of his previous seven starts. But the New York Yankees can help him get back on the whiff train. New York is a potent offense but also Ks a lot, with the Bronx Bombers recording the highest strikeout rate over the last 30 days (28.2%).

This game being in Chicago is a big deal, too. Martin has given up a .261 wOBA with a 23.4% K rate at home. On the road, those numbers shift to a .337 wOBA and 20.2% strikeout rate.

Cubs vs. Cardinals, 7:46 p.m. ET

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Matt Boyd hasn’t been getting many strikeouts lately, failing to top four Ks in each of his last three starts, and he now faces a low-strikeout St. Louis Cardinals team.

Over the last 30 days, the Cards have the seventh-lowest K rate (20.4%). For the season, St. Louis owns the fourth-lowest strikeout rate (20.3%).

Boyd’s swinging-strike rate for the season is a quality 11.7%, but he hasn’t been that guy of late. Clearing this prop in only one of his past six starts and in a really tough matchup for Ks, Boyd to go under 4.5 strikeouts is my favorite player prop today.

Mariners vs. Dodgers, 10:11 p.m. ET

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Cal Raleigh is starting to show signs of life in the midst of a brutal 2026 campaign. He’s homered twice over his last 28 plate appearances — both coming versus a left-hander.

Raleigh will see another southpaw tonight as the Los Angeles Dodgers give the ball to Eric Lauer, and that has me interested in Raleigh to rack up at least two H/R/RBI.

Raleigh’s season-long numbers are pretty ugly across the board, but he is still getting the ball in the air plenty, sporting a 45.1% fly-ball rate versus left-handed pitchers. His hard-hit rate is much higher on the road (36.7%) than at home (24.4%), and hitting in the heart of the Seattle Mariners‘ lineup puts him in a good spot for RBI and run-scoring chances.

Lauer has not been good since moving to LA, struggling to a 5.14 SIERA and 14.1% K rate. He’s allowing a 51.1% fly-ball rate, which makes him an interesting matchup for a heavy fly-ball hitter like Raleigh.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.