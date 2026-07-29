Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Orioles vs. Tigers NRFI

Brewers vs. Giants NRFI

Yankees vs. White Sox NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

Check out the top home run picks for today.

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Tarik Skubal (1:11 p.m. ET)

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Tarik Skubal remains one of the premier pitchers in baseball. His 2.70 ERA and 110 strikeouts highlight how dominant he has been, and his elite command allows him to attack opposing leadoff hitters aggressively rather than nibbling and potentially issuing free passes.

Trevor Rogers has enjoyed a bounce-back season with a respectable 4.17 ERA and has generally kept the ball on the ground when he's at his best.

Neither offense has been particularly explosive to begin games, and Comerica Park continues to suppress home runs. With Skubal capable of making the Baltimore Orioles' dangerous lineup look ordinary, this matchup profiles well for a scoreless opening frame.

Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan vs. Logan Webb (3:46 p.m. ET)

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Oracle Park is one of the better pitching environments in baseball, and Logan Webb is exactly the type of pitcher who thrives there. His heavy sinker generates one of the highest ground-ball profiles in the league, making him especially reliable in the first inning when hitters are looking to be aggressive.

Shane Drohan has exceeded expectations with a 3.51 ERA and has shown poise against quality lineups throughout the season.

While the Milwaukee Brewers possess one of the better offenses in the National League, Oracle Park neutralizes some of Milwaukee’s power, and Webb is a tough matchup. On the other side, the San Francisco Giants have struggled offensively for much of the year, making this one of the cleaner NRFI environments on today's slate.

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Davis Martin (7:41 p.m. ET)

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This is my favorite NRFI on the board.

Cam Schlittler has been one of baseball's breakout starters, carrying a 2.07 ERA with 157 strikeouts while consistently attacking hitters from the first pitch. His fastball has generated plenty of swing-and-miss, and he's done an excellent job limiting hard contact the first time through the order.

Davis Martin has quietly enjoyed a strong season himself, posting a 3.49 ERA with solid command and an ability to induce weak contact.

The Chicago White Sox have improved offensively this season, but they're still prone to strikeouts against quality velocity. On the other side, Martin gets a New York Yankees lineup that has plenty of power but also has the highest K rate in the game over the past 30 days.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.