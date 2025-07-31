Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 1
Friday's MLB lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Reds (57-52), Braves (45-62)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -120
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 58.92%
- Braves Win Probability: 41.08%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Cubs (63-45), Orioles (50-59)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -124
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.53%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.47%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Phillies (61-47), Tigers (64-46)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 55.08%
- Tigers Win Probability: 44.92%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. José Quintana
- Records: Nationals (44-64), Brewers (64-44)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 59.03%
- Nationals Win Probability: 40.97%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Blue Jays (64-46), Royals (54-55)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -158
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.82%
- Royals Win Probability: 40.18%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Guardians (54-54), Twins (51-57)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.26%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.74%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Mets (62-47), Giants (54-55)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -120
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 58.01%
- Giants Win Probability: 41.99%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Miami Marlins
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Marlins (52-55), Yankees (59-49)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.47%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.53%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Red Sox (59-51), Astros (62-47)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -132
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 60.42%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 39.58%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Clayton Kershaw
- Records: Rays (54-55), Dodgers (63-46)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -146
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 52.14%
- Rays Win Probability: 47.86%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Andrew Heaney
- Records: Rockies (28-80), Pirates (47-62)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -152
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.92%
- Rockies Win Probability: 47.08%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs.
- Records: Angels (53-56), White Sox (40-69)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -134
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 53.29%
- White Sox Win Probability: 46.71%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Padres (60-49), Cardinals (55-55)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 57.35%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 42.65%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs.
- Records: Athletics (48-63), Diamondbacks (51-58)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.45%
- Athletics Win Probability: 46.55%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Mariners (57-52), Rangers (57-52)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -174
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 62.39%
- Rangers Win Probability: 37.61%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.