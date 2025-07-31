Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 1

Friday's MLB lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and FDSSO

MLB Network, FDSOH and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Bryce Elder

Brady Singer vs. Bryce Elder Records: Reds (57-52), Braves (45-62)

Reds (57-52), Braves (45-62) Reds Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Braves Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 58.92%

58.92% Braves Win Probability: 41.08%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and MASN2

MARQ and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Trevor Rogers

Cade Horton vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Cubs (63-45), Orioles (50-59)

Cubs (63-45), Orioles (50-59) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.53%

57.53% Orioles Win Probability: 42.47%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSDET

NBCS-PH and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Jack Flaherty

Ranger Suarez vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Phillies (61-47), Tigers (64-46)

Phillies (61-47), Tigers (64-46) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 55.08%

55.08% Tigers Win Probability: 44.92%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. José Quintana

Mitchell Parker vs. José Quintana Records: Nationals (44-64), Brewers (64-44)

Nationals (44-64), Brewers (64-44) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 59.03%

59.03% Nationals Win Probability: 40.97%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and FDSKC

SNET and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Michael Wacha

Kevin Gausman vs. Michael Wacha Records: Blue Jays (64-46), Royals (54-55)

Blue Jays (64-46), Royals (54-55) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Royals Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.82%

59.82% Royals Win Probability: 40.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT

CLEG and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Joe Ryan

Gavin Williams vs. Joe Ryan Records: Guardians (54-54), Twins (51-57)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.26%

53.26% Guardians Win Probability: 46.74%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and NBCS-BA

MLB Network, SNY and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Robbie Ray

David Peterson vs. Robbie Ray Records: Mets (62-47), Giants (54-55)

Mets (62-47), Giants (54-55) Mets Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Giants Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 58.01%

58.01% Giants Win Probability: 41.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Miami Marlins

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and YES

FDSFL and YES Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Carlos Rodon

Janson Junk vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Marlins (52-55), Yankees (59-49)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.47%

52.47% Marlins Win Probability: 47.53%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: vs. Hunter Brown

vs. Hunter Brown Records: Red Sox (59-51), Astros (62-47)

Red Sox (59-51), Astros (62-47) Astros Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 60.42%

60.42% Red Sox Win Probability: 39.58%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and SportsNet LA

MLB Network, FDSSUN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Clayton Kershaw

Shane Baz vs. Clayton Kershaw Records: Rays (54-55), Dodgers (63-46)

Rays (54-55), Dodgers (63-46) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Rays Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 52.14%

52.14% Rays Win Probability: 47.86%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet PT

COLR and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Andrew Heaney

Antonio Senzatela vs. Andrew Heaney Records: Rockies (28-80), Pirates (47-62)

Rockies (28-80), Pirates (47-62) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.92%

52.92% Rockies Win Probability: 47.08%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and CHSN

FDSW and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs.

Tyler Anderson vs. Records: Angels (53-56), White Sox (40-69)

Angels (53-56), White Sox (40-69) Angels Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 53.29%

53.29% White Sox Win Probability: 46.71%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSMW

SDPA and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Matthew Liberatore

Nick Pivetta vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Padres (60-49), Cardinals (55-55)

Padres (60-49), Cardinals (55-55) Padres Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.35%

57.35% Cardinals Win Probability: 42.65%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ARID

NBCS-CA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs.

Jacob Lopez vs. Records: Athletics (48-63), Diamondbacks (51-58)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.45%

53.45% Athletics Win Probability: 46.55%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and RSN

ROOT Sports NW and RSN Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Jack Leiter

Logan Gilbert vs. Jack Leiter Records: Mariners (57-52), Rangers (57-52)

Mariners (57-52), Rangers (57-52) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 62.39%

62.39% Rangers Win Probability: 37.61%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.