Reds vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 12:11 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are playing the Atlanta Braves.

Reds vs Braves Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (57-53) vs. Atlanta Braves (46-62)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, FDSOH, and FDSSO

Reds vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-138) | ATL: (+118)

CIN: (-138) | ATL: (+118) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+142) | ATL: +1.5 (-172)

CIN: -1.5 (+142) | ATL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Reds vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 8-8, 4.60 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 4-7, 6.29 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Brady Singer (8-8, 4.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Bryce Elder (4-7, 6.29 ERA). Singer and his team are 11-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Singer starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-5. The Braves are 9-7-0 ATS in Elder's 16 starts with a set spread. The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Elder's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.

Reds vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (58.5%)

Prediction: Reds win (58.5%)

Reds vs Braves Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Braves reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-138) and Atlanta as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Reds vs Braves Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Braves. The Reds are +142 to cover, and the Braves are -172.

Reds vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Reds-Braves game on Aug. 1, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Reds vs Braves Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 24 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 9-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 104 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 56-48-0 in 104 games with a line this season.

The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 27 total times this season. They've finished 6-21 in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 2-7 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (22.2%).

The Braves have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-53-7 record against the over/under.

The Braves are 43-61-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 120 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .489. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 25th in slugging.

De La Cruz will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Spencer Steer is hitting .242 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 113th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage.

Steer heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Matt McLain has 81 hits this season and has a slash line of .221/.306/.344.

Austin Hays is batting .276 with a .336 OBP and 42 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is leading the Braves with 107 hits. He's batting .260 and slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .362.

He is 73rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is currently 142nd in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 150th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Marcell Ozuna has put up a team-best .365 on-base percentage.

Austin Riley's .433 slugging percentage leads his team.

Reds vs Braves Head to Head

7/31/2025: 12-11 ATL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-11 ATL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2025: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/7/2025: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2025: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/5/2025: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/19/2024: 15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/18/2024: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/9/2024: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/24/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

