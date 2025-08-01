Cubs vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Baltimore Orioles.

Cubs vs Orioles Game Info

Chicago Cubs (63-45) vs. Baltimore Orioles (50-59)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and MASN2

Cubs vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-154) | BAL: (+130)

CHC: (-154) | BAL: (+130) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170)

CHC: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 4-3, 3.67 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 4-1, 1.49 ERA

The Cubs will look to Cade Horton (4-3) against the Orioles and Trevor Rogers (4-1). When Horton starts, his team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season. Horton's team has been victorious in 87.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-1. The Orioles have gone 6-2-0 against the spread when Rogers starts. The Orioles are 3-1 in Rogers' four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (57.4%)

Cubs vs Orioles Moneyline

The Cubs vs Orioles moneyline has Chicago as a -154 favorite, while Baltimore is a +130 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Orioles Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +140 to cover the runline, with the Orioles being -170.

Cubs vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Orioles on Aug. 1 is 7. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Cubs vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (68.1%) in those contests.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 25 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 55 of their 105 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 51-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles are 25-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Baltimore has a 3-10 record (winning just 23.1% of its games).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 107 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 48 of those games (48-56-3).

The Orioles have covered 43% of their games this season, going 46-61-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .276 with 74 walks and 75 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .488.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 40th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 113 hits. He is batting .272 this season and has 61 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .309.

His batting average is 51st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 118th, and his slugging percentage eighth.

Crow-Armstrong brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with five doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .513 this season.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up a team-high OBP (.354) and slugging percentage (.464), while pacing the Orioles in hits (110, while batting .285).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Henderson brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Jackson Holliday has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 23 walks while batting .261. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 71st, his on-base percentage is 118th, and he is 91st in slugging.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .231 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Jordan Westburg has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .272.

