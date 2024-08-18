Reds vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

Odds updated as of 1:14 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are up against the Kansas City Royals.

Reds vs Royals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (60-63) vs. Kansas City Royals (68-55)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network

Reds vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-110) | KC: (-106)

CIN: (-110) | KC: (-106) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-176) | KC: -1.5 (+142)

CIN: +1.5 (-176) | KC: -1.5 (+142) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Reds vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 10-9, 3.59 ERA vs Brady Singer (Royals) - 8-8, 3.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (10-9) to the mound, while Brady Singer (8-8) will get the nod for the Royals. Abbott's team is 16-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Abbott's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have a 14-10-0 record against the spread in Singer's starts. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Singer's starts this season, and they went 3-8 in those matchups.

Reds vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (52.7%)

Reds vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -110 favorite at home.

Reds vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Royals are +142 to cover, while the Reds are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Reds-Royals on August 18, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Reds vs Royals Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 32 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won 32 of 58 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 118 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 67-51-0 in 118 games with a line this season.

The Royals are 28-30 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Kansas City has a 25-30 record (winning 45.5% of its games).

In the 120 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-62-0).

The Royals have a 67-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.487) and total hits (121) this season. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .233 with 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks, while slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 112th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jonathan India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.357) this season, fueled by 101 hits.

India takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Tyler Stephenson has been key for Cincinnati with 83 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .457.

Stephenson heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .400, a slugging percentage of .620, and has 172 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .351).

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him first, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in slugging.

Witt brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 48th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Salvador Perez is batting .279 with 21 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.

Maikel Garcia is batting .238 with 21 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 32 walks.

Reds vs Royals Head to Head

8/17/2024: 13-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2023: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/13/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

