Reds vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Reds vs Rockies Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (19-10) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-17)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Rockies.TV

Reds vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-148) | COL: (+126)

CIN: (-148) | COL: (+126) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+138) | COL: +1.5 (-166)

CIN: -1.5 (+138) | COL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson (Reds) - 2-2, 5.40 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 2-1, 3.42 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Williamson (2-2) for the Reds and Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) for the Rockies. Williamson and his team have a record of 3-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Williamson's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Sugano's starts. The Rockies have a 3-2 record in Sugano's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (64.4%)

Reds vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -148 favorite at home.

Reds vs Rockies Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rockies. The Reds are +138 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -166.

Reds vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Reds-Rockies on April 29, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has been listed as a favorite of -148 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 29 opportunities.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 18-11-0 in 29 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 30 total times this season. They've gone 13-17 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Colorado has a record of 12-16 (42.9%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 30 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-19-0).

The Rockies have a 19-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 63.3% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati in OBP (.381) and total hits (31) this season. He's batting .290 batting average while slugging .598.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has an OPS of .951, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .590 this season. He's batting .291.

His batting average is 31st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 41st, and his slugging percentage seventh.

De La Cruz heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Matt McLain is batting .200 with a .314 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .277 with a .346 OBP and 11 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Lowe heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is hitting .310 with five doubles, eight home runs and five walks. He's slugging .655 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Moniak heads into this game on a 12-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

T.J. Rumfield is hitting .260 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 70th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has an on-base percentage of .376 and a slugging percentage of .457. Both lead the Rockies.

Edouard Julien has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .308.

Reds vs Rockies Head to Head

4/28/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/13/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/12/2025: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/11/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/26/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/25/2025: 8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/11/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/10/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/9/2024: 12-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

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