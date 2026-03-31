Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and SportsNet PT

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-108) | PIT: (-108)

CIN: (-108) | PIT: (-108) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-178) | PIT: -1.5 (+146)

CIN: +1.5 (-178) | PIT: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Reds will look to Brandon Williamson versus the Pirates and Bubba Chandler. Williamson did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Last season in games Chandler pitched his team finished 3-1-0 against the spread. Chandler and his team finished 2-1 in the three games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (52.4%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Pirates reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-108) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (-108) on the road.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Reds-Pirates on March 31, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds came away with 34 wins in the 65 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, Cincinnati won 36 of 68 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents hit the over in 61 of their 155 games with a total last season.

The Pirates won 42.1% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (45-62).

Pittsburgh went 45-62 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (42.1%).

The Pirates played in 153 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-88-7).

Reds Player Leaders

Last season, Elly De La Cruz finished with a slugging percentage of .440, fueled by 60 extra-base hits.

Eugenio Suarez had 134 hits while batting .228 with 77 extra-base hits.

TJ Friedl collected 151 hits last season and finished with a .364 OBP.

Spencer Steer slashed .238/.312/.411 and finished with an OPS of .723.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe had 130 hits and a batting average of .256 a season ago.

Ryan O'Hearn had a .366 OBP and batted .281.

Marcell Ozuna hit .232 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 94 walks a season ago.

Bryan Reynolds slugged .402 while batting .245.

Reds vs Pirates Head to Head

3/30/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/23/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/10/2025: 14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/8/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2025: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/21/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/20/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/19/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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