Reds vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Reds vs Phillies Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (13-10) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (15-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Reds vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-134) | PHI: (+114)

CIN: (-134) | PHI: (+114) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+150) | PHI: +1.5 (-182)

CIN: -1.5 (+150) | PHI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Reds vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 2-0, 0.75 ERA vs Spencer Turnbull (Phillies) - 2-0, 1.23 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nick Lodolo (2-0) for the Reds and Spencer Turnbull (2-0) for the Phillies. Lodolo has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Lodolo's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Phillies have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Turnbull's starts. The Phillies were the moneyline underdog for one Turnbull start this season -- they won.

Reds vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (50.8%)

Reds vs Phillies Moneyline

The Reds vs Phillies moneyline has Cincinnati as a -134 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +114 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the run line against the Reds. The Phillies are -182 to cover, and the Reds are +150.

Reds vs Phillies Over/Under

Reds versus Phillies on April 24 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Reds vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (71.4%) in those games.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 11-11-0 against the spread in their 22 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have compiled a 2-2 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Phillies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-13-1).

The Phillies are 11-12-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in OBP (.402), slugging percentage (.641) and total hits (23) this season. He has a .295 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.482) thanks to 10 extra-base hits. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .388.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualified batters.

Jake Fraley has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .404 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .207 with a .303 OBP and 10 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm has accumulated an on-base percentage of .400, a team-best for the Phillies. He's batting .305 and slugging .524.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Bohm hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .382 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Trea Turner is slugging .459 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .316 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He is currently 22nd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Kyle Schwarber has six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .200.

Brandon Marsh leads his team with 19 hits.

Reds vs Phillies Head to Head

4/23/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/22/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/2/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/1/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/14/2023: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/13/2023: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2023: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/8/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/7/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/25/2022: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

