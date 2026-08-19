Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (69-58) vs. Miami Marlins (64-63)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Marlins.TV

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-134) | MIA: (+114)

PHI: (-134) | MIA: (+114) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+164) | MIA: +1.5 (-200)

PHI: -1.5 (+164) | MIA: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 4-9, 5.33 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 13-7, 3.43 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (4-9, 5.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (13-7, 3.43 ERA). Nola and his team are 8-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. Nola's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-9). The Marlins have a 16-10-0 ATS record in Alcantara's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Alcantara's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those games.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (55.8%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -134 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -200 to cover.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Marlins game on Aug. 19 has been set at 8.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

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Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 58 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 48 times in 71 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 123 opportunities.

In 123 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 49-74-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 38.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-42).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Miami has a 13-23 record (winning just 36.1% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 125 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-61-2).

The Marlins have put together a 65-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .259 with 90 walks and 79 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .493.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Luis Arraez leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.434) thanks to 39 extra-base hits. He's batting .317 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average is second among qualified players, his on-base percentage 43rd, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Arraez enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .267 with two doubles, a walk and five RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 111 hits. He is batting .247 this season and 53 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Schwarber takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Bryson Stott is batting .266 with a .344 OBP and 59 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott has hit safely in 10 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .342 with a double, a home run, nine walks and seven RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has a .449 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .366 OBP. He has a batting average of .286 while slugging .385.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 112th in slugging.

Javier Sanoja is hitting .272 with 26 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .207 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 62 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

8/18/2026: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/17/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/29/2026: 8-6 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-6 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/28/2026: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/27/2026: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/17/2026: 12-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/16/2026: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/15/2026: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/4/2026: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2026: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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