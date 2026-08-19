Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (75-50) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (62-65)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and SNET

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-210) | TOR: (+176)

TB: (-210) | TOR: (+176) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+100) | TOR: +1.5 (-120)

TB: -1.5 (+100) | TOR: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 12-5, 2.78 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-5, 6.59 ERA

The Rays will call on Drew Rasmussen (12-5) versus the Blue Jays and Max Scherzer (1-5). Rasmussen and his team have a record of 11-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Rasmussen's team has a record of 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 2-8-0 record against the spread in Scherzer's starts. The Blue Jays are 2-5 in Scherzer's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (71.5%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Rays vs Blue Jays moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -210 favorite, while Toronto is a +176 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Blue Jays are -120 to cover, and the Rays are +100.

Rays versus Blue Jays on Aug. 19 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

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Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (63.4%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has been listed as a favorite of -210 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 123 opportunities.

The Rays are 70-53-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 58 total times this season. They've gone 25-33 in those games.

Toronto has a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer (66.7%).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times this season for a 63-60-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have gone 61-63-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 131 hits, batting .275 this season with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .537.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 33rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Caminero has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a walk and two RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has a slash line of .306/.375/.468 this season and a team-best OPS of .843.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him seventh, his on-base percentage 13th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Diaz has picked up a hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Liam Hicks is batting .281 with a .440 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .285 with a .369 OBP and 76 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Aranda has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with a double and three RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has racked up a slugging percentage of .405, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 20th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto paces his team with 102 hits. He has a batting average of .227 while slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .299.

He is currently 118th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

George Springer is hitting .234 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks.

Andres Gimenez is batting .241 with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/18/2026: 10-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/23/2026: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/22/2026: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/21/2026: 12-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

12-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2026: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/13/2026: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/12/2026: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/5/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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