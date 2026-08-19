Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Boston Red Sox (67-58) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-60)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Dbacks.TV

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-154) | ARI: (+130)

BOS: (-154) | ARI: (+130) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182)

BOS: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 8-6, 2.97 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 7-1, 3.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (8-6) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (7-1) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Tolle and his team have a record of 8-12-0 against the spread when he starts. When Tolle starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-4. The Diamondbacks have gone 11-1-0 against the spread when Pfaadt starts. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Pfaadt's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those games.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (61%)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Boston is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +130 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Diamondbacks. The Red Sox are +150 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -182.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Diamondbacks on Aug. 19, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 44, or 52.4%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Boston has won 13 of 21 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 60-63-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 45.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (32-38).

Arizona has an 11-9 record (winning 55% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

In the 125 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-68-4).

The Diamondbacks have a 67-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .259 with 27 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 56 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.470) thanks to 51 extra-base hits. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 16th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras has 110 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which lead the Red Sox this season.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 102 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Durbin enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.488) while pacing the Diamondbacks in hits (113). He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo has 16 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 73 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Gabriel Moreno has accumulated an on-base percentage of .384, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado has 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .241.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/17/2026: 11-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/7/2025: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/6/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/5/2025: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/25/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/24/2024: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/23/2024: 12-2 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/26/2023: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!