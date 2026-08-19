Guardians vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the San Francisco Giants.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Giants Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (61-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-74)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and NBCS-BA

Guardians vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-184) | SF: (+154)

CLE: (-184) | SF: (+154) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+112) | SF: +1.5 (-134)

CLE: -1.5 (+112) | SF: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Guardians vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 9-7, 2.59 ERA vs Matt Wilkinson (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Parker Messick (9-7) for the Guardians and Matt Wilkinson for the Giants. Messick and his team have a record of 12-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Messick's team has a record of 8-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Wilkinson's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Guardians vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (58.5%)

Guardians vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Guardians, San Francisco is the underdog at +154, and Cleveland is -184 playing at home.

Guardians vs Giants Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Guardians are +112 to cover, and the Giants are -134.

Guardians vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Giants on Aug. 19, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Giants Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 32, or 47.1%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has been listed as a favorite of -184 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 120 opportunities.

In 120 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 57-63-0 against the spread.

The Giants are 27-51 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, San Francisco has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-56-9 record against the over/under.

The Giants are 55-67-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.442) and total hits (115) this season. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .241 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 100th, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 109th.

Ramirez heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 107 hits.

Brayan Rocchio is batting .253 with a .316 OBP and 51 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has a .328 on-base percentage and a .432 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .292.

Including all qualified players, he is 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 63rd in slugging.

Rafael Devers is hitting .244 with 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 94th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Willy Adames is hitting .224 with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Bryce Eldridge is batting .250 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 walks.

Guardians vs Giants Head to Head

8/18/2026: 8-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/19/2025: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/18/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/17/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/7/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/6/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/5/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/13/2023: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/12/2023: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/11/2023: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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